Today in Pictures, March 5, 2021

Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio HDB flat, SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after landing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
A fire broke out in a three-room flat on the 11th storey of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on March 5, 2021.
A fire broke out in a three-room flat on the 11th storey of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on March 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after landing at South Padre Island, Texas, U.S. March 3, 2021 in this still image taken from a social media video.
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after landing at South Padre Island, Texas, U.S. March 3, 2021 in this still image taken from a social media video. SPACEPADREISLE VIA REUTERS
Friends, neighbours and medical personnel surround COVID-19 patient, Marta Pascual, 72, as she gets some fresh air at the Barceloneta beach esplanade outside Hospital del Mar in Barcelona on March 4, 2021.
Friends, neighbours and medical personnel surround COVID-19 patient, Marta Pascual, 72, as she gets some fresh air at the Barceloneta beach esplanade outside Hospital del Mar in Barcelona on March 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Residents come out to celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities end 34 days of social distancing amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021.
Residents come out to celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities end 34 days of social distancing amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Drone view of BNSF Railway freight train cars after derailment near Ludlow, San Bernardino County, California, U.S., March 3, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video.
Drone view of BNSF Railway freight train cars after derailment near Ludlow, San Bernardino County, California, U.S., March 3, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. PHOTO: SBCO FIRE DEPARTMENT VIA REUTERS
A man walks on a street during a spring snowfall as the temperature rose up to 2 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, March 4, 2021.
A man walks on a street during a spring snowfall as the temperature rose up to 2 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, March 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This aerial photograph shows a representation of the portrait of Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made with paddies on around 400-metre-long and 300-metre-wide in a field of Sherpur upazila in Bogra on March 4, 2021.
This aerial photograph shows a representation of the portrait of Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made with paddies on around 400-metre-long and 300-metre-wide in a field of Sherpur upazila in Bogra on March 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Children gather to play along a path painted with various children’s games at a neighbourhood in Bandung on March 4, 2021.
Children gather to play along a path painted with various children’s games at a neighbourhood in Bandung on March 4, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Office buildings, which make up the heart of midtown Manhattan, stand largely empty on March 4, 2021 in New York City.
Office buildings, which make up the heart of midtown Manhattan, stand largely empty on March 4, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP