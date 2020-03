Coloured powder is thrown over villagers during the Lathmar Holi celebration in the village of Barsana on the outskirts of Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on March 4, 2020. Lathmar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi, usually some days ahead of the Holi festival which is a spring festival, also called 'festival of colours' observed in India at the end of winter season. PHOTO: AFP