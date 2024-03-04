The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 4, 2024
Men’s skiing marathon race in Sweden, Chingay@Heartlands celebrations at Pasir Ris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 01:25 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 01:25 PM
This photograph taken on Mar 3, shows the start of the Vasaloppet skiing men's 90km marathon classic race in western Sweden.
PHOTO : AFP
Residents catching a glimpse of the People's Association Chingay@Heartlands celebrations near Downtown East on Mar 3. The Chingay@Heartlands convoy of five large floats & four mini floats by Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol West SMC begins opposite Downtown East and ends at One Punggol.
ST PHOTO : ARIFFIN JAMAR
This combination of images shows various headgear worn by runners during the Tokyo Marathon shortly after the start of the race in the Shinjuku area of downtown Tokyo on March 3.
PHOTO : AFP
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro ( 2nd from right) blocks a freekick taken by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Mar 3
PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian girl carries a child through the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on Mar 3, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.
PHOTO : AFP
Hannah Green of Australia reacting in jubilation after sinking a birdie on the 18th to win the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course on Mar 3.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Belgium's Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck (L) falls next to Spain's Xenia Benach (R) during the Women's 60m hurdles heats during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on Mar 3.
PHOTO : AFP
