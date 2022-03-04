The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 4, 2022
A giant ephemeral landart painting in Kenya. A fire broke out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Swiss-French artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype, posing in his giant ephemeral landart painting, entitled 'World in Progress III,' representing two children drawing and building their ideal world, at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in Nairobi, Kenya. The artwork covering 7,200 square meters was produced with biodegradable paint made from natural pigments such as charcoal and chalk and constitutes the third and last step of a project started at the UN European headquarters in Geneva in 2020, followed by the second step at the UN headquarters in New York. The project is supported and gifted by Switzerland to the U.N. for the opening of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 50th anniversary session.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A girl descendant of Ukrainian immigrants lights candles during a mass at a Ukrainian Orthodox church, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on March 3, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A musician texts friends and street vendors in Rio de Janeiro. After Carnival, Brazil's biggest party, was effectively cancelled for the second straight year, a group of artists rallied to play on despite police orders.
PHOTO : NYT
On its 10th anniversary, Gardens by the Bay calls for the public to contribute their memories of the Gardens. The public call launches on the return of the iconic and well-loved Sakura floral display.
Kyrgyz honour guards carrying a huge national flag during a parade celebrating the National Flag Day at the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on March 3, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
In this aerial photo, farmers' tractors gather during a demonstration to demand fairer prices for their produce on March 3, 2022 in Antequera, Spain.
PHOTO : AFP
Launch celebration of Gran Turismo 7 (GT7).The event was held on 3 March 2022, at the iconic Ten Square tower, featuring a curated set of GT7 cars on display inside a building that resembles a Car Vending Machine in Singapore city center.
ST PHOTO : DESMOND WEE
TODAY IN PICTURES
