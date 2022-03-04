Today in Pictures, March 4, 2022

Swiss-French artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype, posing in his giant ephemeral landart painting, entitled 'World in Progress III,' representing two children drawing and building their ideal world, at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in Nairobi, Kenya. The artwork covering 7,200 square meters was produced with biodegradable paint made from natural pigments such as charcoal and chalk and constitutes the third and last step of a project started at the UN European headquarters in Geneva in 2020, followed by the second step at the UN headquarters in New York. The project is supported and gifted by Switzerland to the U.N. for the opening of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 50th anniversary session.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE