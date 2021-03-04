Today in Pictures, March 4, 2021

Myanmar police open fire on protesters, Pacaya volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, erupts, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
Protesters crouch after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel, 19, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person takes a picture of a child as Pacaya volcano erupts in the background, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, March 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The view from Mount Faber at 9am on March 3, 2021. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index for the southern region was 51, in the moderate 51 to 100 range, at that time. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Workers carry out work on Mount Faber on March 3, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Alexandra Wong, an activist known as Grandma Wong, walks with a British Union Jack flag outside West Kowloon court in Hong Kong on March 4, 2021, during court appearances by dozens of dissidents charged with subversion in the largest use yet of Beijing's sweeping new national security law. PHOTO: AFP
Pro-democracy protesters post notes outside gates of Bangkok Remand Prison during a demonstration calling for the abolition of Thailand's lese majeste royal defamation laws in Bangkok on March 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters team perform during the Sri Lanka's air force 70th anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A climber challenges to climb up an ice wall near the Palandoken ski resort of Erzurum, east Turkey on March 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on March 3, 2021, shows a giraffe crossing a road lined with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya on Feb 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The work 'Schwebende Baeume' of the Swiss artists Ann Lee and Peter Zwirner in the city of Morat forms part of the Murten Light Tour, in Morat, Switzerland, on March 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE