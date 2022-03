Nepalese youths perform sit ups during the physical fitness test for the temporary police (Myadi) selection process for the upcoming local elections in Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 March 2022. Nepal's government seeks to recruit civilians between the age of 18 to 54 to support security forces for the upcoming local elections. The selected candidates will attend a two weeks-long training course for the Myadi, which includes physical fitness, basic security lessons, skills that involve dealing with the public, mitigation and the election code. Each Myadi police service person will be armed with a cane. Nepal is scheduled to vote for in the local level general elections on 13 May 2022

PHOTO: EPA