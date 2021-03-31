Today in Pictures, March 31, 2021

Britain eases lockdown restrictions, protest in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman trains her pet parrot in Primrose Hill, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-government protesters lie on the ground and flash the three-finger-salute, in front of anti-riot police officers during a rally for a protest mimicking politics about a group photo session after a cabinet reshuffle, near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai teacher Sattawat Kongsang dressed in cosplay as Captain America teaches students in a classroom at Prataungtipvittaya School in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A farmer works in his field as smoke billows from a fire at Balongan refinery, operated by state oil company Pertamina, in Indramayu, West Java on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This handout from Free Burma Rangers taken on March 29, 2021 shows a Karen villager, injured during air strikes in the area following the February military coup, resting after receiving medical treatment while taking shelter with others in a jungle near Day Pu No in Hpa-pun in eastern Myanmar's Karen state. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A migrant is processed at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley in Donna, Texas on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman crosses a bridge in Toa Payoh during the early morning hours of March 30, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Hindu devotees take part in 'Huranga', a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India, on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A beautifully illuminated view of an mosque on the eve of the Holy Night of Shab-e-Barat amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan on March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. PHOTO: REUTERS