Today in Pictures, March 30, 2023
Devotees pulling a chariot during the ‘Seto Machindranath’ festival in Nepal, visitors look over a cast of a Titanosaur at the Natural History Museum in London, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/iZDB
A long exposure picture show devotees pulling a chariot during the 'Seto Machindranath' chariot festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on March 29, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Children look over a cast of a Titanosaur at the 'Titanosaur: Life as the biggest dinosaur' exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain on 28 March 2023 (issued 29 March 2023). The exhibit, which runs from 31 March 2023 to 07 January 2024, gives visitors the first look at the Patagotitan mayorum, the most complete giant dinosaur ever discovered.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A woman walks up a flight of stairs next to spme cherry blossoms in the Roppongi district in Tokyo on March 30, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the Jacana indigenous community carry coffins with skeletons of people who died during the internal armed conflict (1960-1996) ahead of their burial the upcoming day, in Nebaj, Guatemala on 29 March 2023. The bones belong to members of a Mayan Ixil community that fled their territory due to intimidation by the Armed Forces of the State of Guatemala .
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A general view of wildfire at Khao Laem National Park, Nakorn Nayok province, Thailand on March 29, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river with the intention of turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 29, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A troupe of young Palestinian "Musaharati" dawn awakeners strike their drums to wake observant Muslims for their overnight "suhur" meal during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, during a tour in the old city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on March 29, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
A handout photo made available by Israel Antiquity Authority on 29 March 2023 shows a 6,000-year-old copper fishing hook, which was found in Ashkelon, Israel. The fishhook, possibly for hunting sharks, was found during the Israel Antiquity Authority excavations carried out prior to the construction of the Agamim neighborhood in Ashkelon.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
People take pictures of kites during a kite festival at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand on March 29, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
