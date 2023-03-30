Today in Pictures, March 30, 2023

Children look over a cast of a Titanosaur at the 'Titanosaur: Life as the biggest dinosaur' exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain on 28 March 2023 (issued 29 March 2023). The exhibit, which runs from 31 March 2023 to 07 January 2024, gives visitors the first look at the Patagotitan mayorum, the most complete giant dinosaur ever discovered.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE