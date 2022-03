Local people prepare beef before distribute it during the 'Meugang' festival ahead of the month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 30 March, 2022. The Meugang festival is a local traditional event celebrated by the people of Aceh to welcome the coming month of Ramadan. The beginning of Ramadan is expected to fall on 02 April. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights

PHOTO: EPA