Today in Pictures, March 30, 2021

Signalling fault disrupts MRT services, stranded container ship in Suez Canal refloated, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Commuters switching from the NorthSouth Line (NSL) to the Circle Line at Bishan MRT station (left) after a signalling fault on the NSL between Novena and Raffles Place stations caused long delays in morning peak services on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Displays informing commuters of the added 45 minutes of travel time at the Toa Payoh MRT station at 8.40am on March 29, 2021, due to a signalling fault on the NSL. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
SMRT staff directing commuters at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on March 29, 2021. A signalling fault on the North-South Line (NSL) caused significant delays to train services for nearly five hours. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A handout photograph made available by the Suez Canal Authority shows an Egyptian waving the Egyptian flag near the Ever Given container ship after it was refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on March 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A tree is illuminated by a camera flash as visitors observe the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., on March 29, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walks along a decorative installation made of colorful paper umbrellas outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A South Korean Buddhist wearing a face mask arranges lotus lanterns for the upcoming birthday celebration for Buddha at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, on March 30, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS