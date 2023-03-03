Today in Pictures, March 3, 2023

 Hindu devotees celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, a large statue of Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama stands tall in Paris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Hindu devotees celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, during a traditional gathering at a temple in Nandgaon village of India's Uttar Pradesh state. PHOTO : AFP
This photograph taken on March 2, 2023, shows a large statue depicting Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama pointing a paintbrush towards French luxury brand Louis Vuitton store in Paris. PHOTO : AFP
Water droplets are seen on a glass panel as people cross a junction along Orchard Road during wet weather on March 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO : MARK CHEONG
This photo taken on March 1, 2023 shows a man putting on a performance with fire amid a show rooted in ancient traditions to ward off bad luck and to bring along good fortune in Pan'An County, Jinhua city, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. PHOTO : AFP
An artist prepares in costume backstage prior to the 30th annual "Victoires de la musique classique" (Classical music awards) ceremony at the Dijon Opera Auditorium, France. PHOTO : AFP
A high-rise building under construction in Hong Kong erupted in flames and was still burning hours later, with some nearby residential blocks evacuated early after the fire threatened to spread. PHOTO : REUTERS
An Afghan man works in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue in Bamiyan, Afghanistan on March 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A visitor poses for photographs during the Taiwan International Orchid Show in Tainan on March 3, 2023. PHOTO : AFP

