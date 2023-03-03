The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 3, 2023
Hindu devotees celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, a large statue of Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama stands tall in Paris, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
7 min ago
Hindu devotees celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, during a traditional gathering at a temple in Nandgaon village of India's Uttar Pradesh state. PHOTO : AFP
This photograph taken on March 2, 2023, shows a large statue depicting Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama pointing a paintbrush towards French luxury brand Louis Vuitton store in Paris. PHOTO : AFP
Water droplets are seen on a glass panel as people cross a junction along Orchard Road during wet weather on March 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO : MARK CHEONG
This photo taken on March 1, 2023 shows a man putting on a performance with fire amid a show rooted in ancient traditions to ward off bad luck and to bring along good fortune in Pan'An County, Jinhua city, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. PHOTO : AFP
An artist prepares in costume backstage prior to the 30th annual "Victoires de la musique classique" (Classical music awards) ceremony at the Dijon Opera Auditorium, France. PHOTO : AFP
A high-rise building under construction in Hong Kong erupted in flames and was still burning hours later, with some nearby residential blocks evacuated early after the fire threatened to spread. PHOTO : REUTERS
An Afghan man works in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue in Bamiyan, Afghanistan on March 2, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A visitor poses for photographs during the Taiwan International Orchid Show in Tainan on March 3, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
