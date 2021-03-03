Today in Pictures, March 3, 2021

Tree falls on condominium in Toh Yi Road, trailer topples over in Bedok North accident, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
5 min ago
Workers clearing up the damage caused by a fallen rain tree on March 2, 2021. The tree fell on a four-storey walkup condominium Kismis Court in Toh Yi Road on Monday night, damaging at least three units and two cars. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
A rain tree fell on walk-up condominium Kismis Court in Toh Yi Road as seen in a photo taken on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
A man was injured when the trailer he was driving toppled over on March 2, 2021, blocking two lanes of the dual carriageway in front of a construction site near Block 419, Bedok North Street 1. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A worker is seen using a leaf blower to clear dry leaves at Sun Plaza Park on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Mourners give the three-finger salute as the coffin of Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing, who died from a gunshot wound while attending a demonstration against the military coup, is carried during his funeral service in Yangon on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Gravediggers bury a Covid-19 coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, U.S., March 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Sinabung spews some 5,000-metre-high of hot ash into the sky seen from Karo, North Sumatra on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
School desks are setup as part of a UNICEF 'Pandemic Classroom',each seat representing one million children living in countries where schools have been entirely closed almost a year, outside the UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the public pause to take photographs of an artwork bearing the hallmarks of street artist Banksy on the side of Reading Prison in Reading, west of London, on March 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP