Today in Pictures, March 29, 2022

Workers put the finishing touches at a globe exhibited in the newly-renovated grand cabinet du dauphin (Louis XV's son) part of the renovated dauphin's apartment, on March 28, 2022 at the Chateau de Versailles. - The dauphin's apartment, after several month of renovation is set to reopen to the public on April 1, 2022. The apartment is one of the most prestigious apartments of the former royal residence and is located on the ground floor, in the central body of the Palace.

PHOTO: AFP