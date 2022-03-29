The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 29, 2022
Sandstorm during the 36th edition of the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara desert, Fishermen try to lift a stranded boat after fishing from the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A competitor faces a sandstorm in the bivouac camp during the Stage 2 of the 36th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Ouest Aguenoun n'Oumerhiout and Rich Mbirika in the Moroccan Sahara desert, central Morocco, on March 28, 2022. - The 36th edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometres race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers put the finishing touches at a globe exhibited in the newly-renovated grand cabinet du dauphin (Louis XV's son) part of the renovated dauphin's apartment, on March 28, 2022 at the Chateau de Versailles. - The dauphin's apartment, after several month of renovation is set to reopen to the public on April 1, 2022. The apartment is one of the most prestigious apartments of the former royal residence and is located on the ground floor, in the central body of the Palace.
PHOTO: AFP
Fishermen try to lift a stranded boat after fishing from the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Commuters watch after their train was blocked by leftist activists at a railway station during a nationwide general strike against the policies of the central government in Kolkata on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A panoramic view show vineyards in Canale, near Cuneo, Roero countryside, Northwestern Italy, on March 25, 2022. - Its sweet bubbles made Asti Spumante a favourite in Russia -- but the Ukraine war threatens to cripple Italy's producers, with sales of millions of bottles now at risk.
PHOTO: AFP
People visiting the Uppatasanti Pagoda at sunset in Naypyidaw.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows a makeshift oil refining installation near the city of al-Bab in the north of the Aleppo province, an area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate, on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Masked dancers dressed as deities take part in a procession during the Naradevi Swetkali festival in Kathmandu on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man works on the pitch of the Lusail Stadium, the 80,000-capacity venue which will host the FIFA World Cup final in December, on the outskirts of Qatar's capital Doha on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks a dog past the so-called "people's installation to a Russian soldier" nicknamed the "polite people" created by residents in the backyard of their apartment building in the town of Podolsk, outside Moscow, on March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
