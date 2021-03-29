Today in Pictures, March 29, 2021

Panguni Uthiram festival in Singapore, bomb blast in Makassar, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
Devotees queueing up with milk pots at the annual Panguni Uthiram festival, which was held at the Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple in Yishun on March 28, 2021.
Devotees queueing up with milk pots at the annual Panguni Uthiram festival, which was held at the Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple in Yishun on March 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Police officers investigate the bomb blast site outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of an explosion in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on March 29, 2021. At least nine people were wounded after a suicide bomber blew the
Police officers investigate the bomb blast site outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of an explosion in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on March 29, 2021. At least nine people were wounded after a suicide bomber blew themselves up outside the church on 28 March, which is Palm Sunday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Swimmers train in Hampton Lido on the first day that outdoor pools are open following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in London, Britain, on March 29, 2021.
Swimmers train in Hampton Lido on the first day that outdoor pools are open following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in London, Britain, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People and rescuers gather around the rubble of a building that collapsed in the popular area of Gesr Giza, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 27, 2021, reportedly killing at least 5 people and wounding others.
People and rescuers gather around the rubble of a building that collapsed in the popular area of Gesr Giza, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 27, 2021, reportedly killing at least 5 people and wounding others. PHOTO: AFP
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 29, 2021.
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia, on March 29, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia, on March 29, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Tunggul Arum in the city of Turi near Yogyakarta on March 27, 2021.
Lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Tunggul Arum in the city of Turi near Yogyakarta on March 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colour powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, on March 29, 2021.
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colour powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, on March 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 27, 2021.
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the group Hadhret Rjel Tounes performs during a show at the Municipal Theatre in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 28, 2021.
A member of the group Hadhret Rjel Tounes performs during a show at the Municipal Theatre in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 28, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE