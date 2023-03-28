Today in Pictures, March 28, 2023

A protestor throwing a stone during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya, Argentina’s Lionel Messi poses with a statue of himself holding the World Cup during the Conmebol event. in Paraguay, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An opposition supporter throws a stone towards Kenya Police Officers during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya on March 27, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Argentina's Lionel Messi poses with a statue of himself holding the World Cup during the Conmebol event in Luque, Paraguay on March 27, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Dogs play during a mass in honor of Saint Lazarus, considered the saint of dogs, at the Magdalena church in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua, on March 26, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
People cycle past cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Tama river at sunset in Tokyo, Japan on 27 March 2023. The cherry blossom light up will end on 31 March. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man crosses a square between terminals of the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, during a strike of employees in the public transport sector on March 27, 2023. Transport staff across Germany staged a major strike to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, bringing commuter lines to a halt in many cities. PHOTO : AFP
Aerial view following a landslide in Alausi, Ecuador on March 27, 2023. At least 7 people have died, and 46 other are still missing after a landslide in the south of Ecuador caused by months of heavy rainfall, the government said. PHOTO : AFP
People pass by the floating restaurant ‘Silver Whale’ which partially sank during ice drift on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia on 27 March 2023. Rescuers try to secure it with ropes so that the restaurant is not swept away by the river. The temperatures have reached zero degrees Celsius in the second largest city of Russia. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area on March 27, 2023. Storm-ravaged Mississippi struggled with the aftermath of a huge tornado that tore across the southern US state and killed at least 25 people, with devastated communities bracing for a fresh bout of extreme weather. PHOTO : AFP

