Today in Pictures, March 28, 2022

This photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows rescuers standing in a silent tribute for victims at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Wuzhou city, in ChinA. The Boeing 737-800 was flying between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou on March 21 when it nosedived into a mountainside, disintegrating on impact and killing all 132 people on board.

PHOTOT : AFP