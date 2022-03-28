Today in Pictures, March 28, 2022

Cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo, Japan and Washington, US, silent tribute for victims at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Wuzhou, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The sun rise behind cherry blossoms in full bloom along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin with the Washington Monument in the back in Washington DC on 27 Mar 2022. ST PHOTO : GAVIN FOO
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossom trees at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan on March 27, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows rescuers standing in a silent tribute for victims at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Wuzhou city, in ChinA. The Boeing 737-800 was flying between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou on March 21 when it nosedived into a mountainside, disintegrating on impact and killing all 132 people on board. PHOTOT : AFP
A damaged apartment building destroyed by the Russian forces is pictured at the front line in the district of Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 27, 2022.
Members of a comparsa participate in the Great Tradition Parade of the Barranquilla Carnival during the second day of the festival in Barranquilla, Colombia on 27 March 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Participants compete during the final Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship at Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 27 March 2022. Eight female participants took part in the race. Seven of them got a training course at the school of Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC), in addition to the trainer and founder of the centre, Linda Krockenberger. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
In this picture taken on March 27, 2022, enumerators ride on a elephant while carrying out a census for the one-horned rhinoceros at Agratoli range in the Kaziranga National Park in India. PHOTO : AFP

