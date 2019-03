Children wait to receive food distribution from a local supermarket at an evacuation center in Dondo, about 35km north from Beira, Mozambique, on March 27, 2019. Five cases of cholera have been confirmed in Mozambique following the cyclone that ravaged the country killing at least 468 people, a government health official said on March 27, 2019. Cyclone Idai smashed into Mozambique on March 15, unleashing hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that flooded much of the centre of the poor southern African country and then battered eastern Zimbabwe and Malawi.

PHOTO: AFP