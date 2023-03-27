The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 27, 2023
A model presents a creation at China Fashion Week, people dressed as Smurfs gather to take part in a world record gathering, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Taiwan's marine corps personnel lower Taiwan's national flag from the roof of Taiwan's Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on March 26, 2023.
People reach out to touch Pope Francis' hand during his meeting with the faithful of parishes from Rho at the Vatican, March 25, 2023.
Rescued migrants rest on the Geo Barents rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), as the ship makes its way to the Italian port of Bari, in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 25, 2023.
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the collective "Bassines Non Merci" against the "basins" on the construction site of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, in Sainte-Soline, France, March 25, 2023.
A model waits backstage before presenting a creation from the D. Martina Queen by Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26, 2023.
A model presents a creation by Qi Lin for A Life On The Left during the China Fashion Week A/W 2023 in Beijing, China, 25 March 2023.
A Chinese student who calls herself Evie makes a video for her followers on Douyin, a Chinese social media network similar to Tiktok, on Tower Bridge in London, Britain, March 25 2023.
Gold medallists, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S., Japan's Shoma Uno, Japan's Kaori Sakamoto and Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara react as they pose for a photograph after the Gala Exhibition at the World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, March 26, 2023.
Jeremiah Stapleton, 18, climbs into the window of his grandfather's home which was crushed by a large tree after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S. March 26, 2023.
Thousands of protesters block the Ayalon main highway during a mass protest against the government's justice system reform plans in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2023. Nationwide anti-government protests have been sparked by Israeli government plans to reform the justice system and limit the power of the Supreme Court.
People dressed as Smurfs ('Schtroumpfs' in French), a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, human-like creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest, share a drink as they take part in a world record gathering of Smurfs in Landerneau, western France on March 25, 2023.
Palestinians gather to get soup offered for free during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City, March 26, 2023.
The City of Arts and Sciences cultural and architectural complex in Valencia on March 26, 2023. Star Wars is returning to Spain to shoot the second season of the hit Disney Plus series Andor in the city of Valencia.
