Stuffed toys left to sun are seen outside the PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Blk 273 Tampines Street 22 on March 26, 2020. All 360 centres under PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will close for four days from Thursday (March 26) after 18 Covid-19 cases were found to be linked to its pre-school in Bedok North. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY