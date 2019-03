In a rare incident that highlights the perils of the Indonesian government's infrastructure drive, a black-furred gibbon was electrocuted by a power line that had only recently been strung through a forest in Padang Lawas Utara regency in North Sumatra. The siamang gibbon was found hanging on the electricity wire on Mar 25, 2019. Its body was still there a day later. PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK