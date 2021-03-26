Today in Pictures, March 26, 2021

Francisco, 34, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine month old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing centre after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya and nearby areas early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility.

PHOTO: REUTERS