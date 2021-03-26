Today in Pictures, March 26, 2021

The launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, models display creations during China Fashion Week, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia, March 25, 2021PHOTO: REUTERS
A turkey vulture is seen against the waxing gibbous moon in Panama City on March 25, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Models display creations for the Hempel Award, the 29th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, during China Fashion Week in Beijing on March 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Uyghur protestors who have not heard from their families living in East Turkestan hold placards and Uyghur flags during a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 25, 2021. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday as Uyghur Muslims protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the farwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang. The protest aims to highlight the critical situation of alleged human rights abuses of the Uyghur people and many other minority groups across the Xinjiang (East Turkestan) area in China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Francisco, 34, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine month old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing centre after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya and nearby areas early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters, including one dressed as Rupert Murdoch, are seen during an Extinction Rebellion environmental protest against Rupert Murdoch and News Corporation in Melbourne, Australia, March 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis after the Greek flag raising ceremony during celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in Athens, Greece, March 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look on at the aftermath of a large fire that broke out in an informal settlement in Susan’s Bay, Sierra Leone on March 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
