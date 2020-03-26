Today in Pictures, March 26, 2020

A pigeon sits on the head of the ‘Merlion cub’, a smaller version of the Merlion, which is also located at Merlion Park; chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A pigeon sits on the head of the ‘Merlion cub’, a smaller version of the Merlion, which is also located at Merlion Park, on March 25, 2020.
A pigeon sits on the head of the ‘Merlion cub’, a smaller version of the Merlion, which is also located at Merlion Park, on March 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Fields of flowers usually crowded with tourists and onlookers sit empty in Carlsbad, US, on March 25, 2020.
Fields of flowers usually crowded with tourists and onlookers sit empty in Carlsbad, US, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian farmers pick strawberries at a farm in Beit Lahiya, in the north of Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2020.
Palestinian farmers pick strawberries at a farm in Beit Lahiya, in the north of Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man walks through an alley of artificially frozen apple trees covered with melting ice in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 25, 2020.
A man walks through an alley of artificially frozen apple trees covered with melting ice in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A woman poses for a photo in a highrise viewing area on a skyscraper in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25, 2020.
A woman poses for a photo in a highrise viewing area on a skyscraper in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks along the Ipanema beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 25, 2020.
A woman walks along the Ipanema beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A photography taken with a slow shutter speed shows circumpolar stars from the village of Hinojedo, Spain, on March 25, 2020.
A photography taken with a slow shutter speed shows circumpolar stars from the village of Hinojedo, Spain, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An employee prepares chocolate Easter bunnies wearing protective masks at Baeckerei Bohnenblust bakery in Bern, Switzerland, on March 25, 2020.
An employee prepares chocolate Easter bunnies wearing protective masks at Baeckerei Bohnenblust bakery in Bern, Switzerland, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 25, 2020.
Chef Dang Van Khu makes burgers shaped as coronavirus at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People enjoy a meal inside a tent at a park in Nanjing, China, on March 24, 2020.
People enjoy a meal inside a tent at a park in Nanjing, China, on March 24, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 