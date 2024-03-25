Today in Pictures, March 25, 2024

Parade of the penitents of the La Paz brotherhood in Spain, action from the Macau International Parade, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Penitents of the La Paz brotherhood take part in the Palm Sunday procession in Seville, Spain, on Mar 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A performer dances over the Ruins of Saint Paul during the Macau International Parade in Macau on Mar 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Graduates of the National Defence Academy of Japan toss their caps in the air during their graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa prefecture on Mar 23, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Civil Defense carry a girl, who remained more than 12 hours under the rubble of her house, which was destroyed by the heavy rains in Petropolis, Brazil on Mar 23, 2024. At least nine people died in the midst of a strong storm that hits the southeast of Brazil, particularly the mountain area of the state of Rio de Janeiro. PHOTO: AFP
Maximo Garcia, 38, poses for a picture after a Mayan ball game match in Tecpan, Guatemala, on Mar 23, 2024. Dressed in shorts, girdle and uncovered torso, members of eleven teams from the region, commemorated the March equinox with a tournament of the ancestral Mayan ball game. PHOTO: AFP
Saidakrami Murodalii Rachabalizoda suspected of taking part in the attack of a concert hall that killed 137 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, sits inside the defendant cage as he waits for his pre-trial detention hearing at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on Mar 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli border guard escorts a girl dressed as a unicorn and another reveller in Pikachu costume along Al-Shuhada street, which is largely closed to Palestinians, in the divided city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank during celebrations by Israeli settlers of the Jewish holiday of Purim on Mar 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Slovenia ski jumper Anze Lanisek in action during the men's individual HS240 competition in Planica, Slovenia., on Mar 24, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Balinese Hindu devotees bath in the holy springs at the water temple of Tirta Empul during a purification ritual called 'Melukat' in Gianyar, Bali, on Mar 24, 2024. Melukat is a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual performed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul from negative influences and impurities. It involves bathing in holy water at a sacred site, such as a natural spring or temple, while reciting prayers. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hundreds stand next to a large banner with portraits of people who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) while heading to Plaza de Mayo Square to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the coup in Buenos Aires , Argentina, on Mar 24, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

