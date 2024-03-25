The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 25, 2024
Parade of the penitents of the La Paz brotherhood in Spain, action from the Macau International Parade, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 05:03 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 04:47 PM
https://str.sg/jDWW
Penitents of the La Paz brotherhood taking part in the Palm Sunday procession in Seville, Spain, on March 24, 2024. Palm Sunday is the Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter., which is on March 31 in 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A performer dancing over the Ruins of Saint Paul during the Macau International Parade on March 24, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Graduates of the National Defence Academy of Japan tossing their caps in the air during their graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa prefecture, on March 23, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Civil Defence carrying a girl who was trapped for more than 12 hours under the rubble of her home, which was destroyed by heavy rains in Petropolis, Brazil, on March 23, 2024. At least nine people died in the midst of a strong storm that hit the south-east of the country, particularly the mountain area of the state of Rio de Janeiro.
PHOTO: AFP
Mr Maximo Garcia, 38, posing for a picture after a Mayan ball game match in Tecpan, Guatemala, on March 23, 2024. Members of eleven teams from the region commemorated the March equinox with a tournament of the ancestral Mayan ball game.
PHOTO: AFP
Saidakrami Murodalii Rachabalizoda - a suspect in the deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow’s northern suburb of Krasnogorsk that killed 134 people - sitting inside the defendant cage while waiting for his pre-trial detention hearing at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow on March 24, 2024. The shooting on March 22 was the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria jihadist group.
PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli border guard escorting a girl dressed as a unicorn and another reveller in Pikachu costume along Al-Shuhada street, which is largely closed to Palestinians, in the divided city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank during celebrations by Israeli settlers of the Jewish holiday of Purim on March 24, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Slovenia ski jumper Anze Lanisek in action during the men's individual HS240 competition in Planica, Slovenia., on March 24, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Balinese Hindu devotees bathing in the holy springs at the water temple of Tirta Empul during a purification ritual called "Melukat" in Gianyar, Bali, on March 24, 2024. Melukat is a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual performed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul of negative influences and impurities. It involves bathing in holy water at a sacred site, such as a natural spring or temple, while reciting prayers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hundreds standing next to a large banner with portraits of people who disappeared during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) while heading to Plaza de Mayo Square to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
