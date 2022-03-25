Today in Pictures, March 25, 2022

Neighborhood under lockdown in Shanghai as city's cases hit a record high hitting a record 1609, Fresh swarms of crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs, in Playa Larga, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sits under a temporary shelter at a neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, on Friday, March 25, 2022. Shanghai’s Covid cases jumped more than 60% in a single day, hitting a record 1,609 on Friday, even as authorities widened restrictions that have limited access to food and medical care with devastating consequences. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Migrating crabs climb a wall while marching from the forest to cross the road and down to the bay to spawn in the sea, following two years of pandemic, around the Bay of Pigs, in Playa Larga, Cuba March 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to Pamela Harper, CEO of British craftwork company Halcyon Days, as she views a display of artefacts to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists listen to a guide as a storm blows sand from the Sahara desert over Andalusia, in Ronda, Spain, March 24, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff hold onto hot air balloons during the "Get on Hanoi 2022" festival in Hanoi on March 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Workers process salted fish at a fishery harbour in Negombo on March 24, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
Picture of pieces found at the Tak'alik Ab'aj archaeological site, in the municipality of Asintal, Retalhuleu Department, 200 km south of Guatemala City, taken on March 20, 2022, at the site. - The stone stelae, jade masks and structures of the Tak'alik Ab'aj Archaeological Park in Guatemala tell the story of this pre-Hispanic city that experienced the "transition" from Olmec to Mayan culture and seeks to become a World Heritage Site. PHOTO: AFP
Fans are seen on the stands during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Paraguay and Ecuador at the Antonio Oddone Sarubbi in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, on March 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A member of the public views 'The Flybrary' a sculpture by welder and sculptor Christina Sporrong that features in the 'Radical Horizans: The Art of Burning Man' exhibition in the grounds of Chatsworth House near Bakewell, northern England, on March 24, 2022. - Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth is a large-scale exhibition in the publicly accessible 1000-acre park surrounding the house, which sees 12 monumental sculptures from Burning Man, going on display in the UK for the first time from 9 April to 1 October. PHOTO: AFP

