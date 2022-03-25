The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 25, 2022
Neighborhood under lockdown in Shanghai as city's cases hit a record high hitting a record 1609, Fresh swarms of crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs, in Playa Larga, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
