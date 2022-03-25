Today in Pictures, March 25, 2022

A member of the public views 'The Flybrary' a sculpture by welder and sculptor Christina Sporrong that features in the 'Radical Horizans: The Art of Burning Man' exhibition in the grounds of Chatsworth House near Bakewell, northern England, on March 24, 2022. - Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth is a large-scale exhibition in the publicly accessible 1000-acre park surrounding the house, which sees 12 monumental sculptures from Burning Man, going on display in the UK for the first time from 9 April to 1 October.

PHOTO: AFP