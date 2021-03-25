Today in Pictures, March 25, 2021

Restoration work on Christ the Redeemer statue is underway in Brazil, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Japan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Children wearing face masks hold fans as they wait along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, lead the torch relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy stands on the edge of the floodwaters in the suburb of McGraths Hill as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Guatemalan Army sweep ashes off of the runway of the La Aurora international airport, after authorities suspended its operations due to the fall of ashes from the constant eruptive activity of the Pacaya volcano, in Guatemala City on March 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Devotees dressed as Hindu gods prepare to participate in a religious procession from a crematorium along the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi on March 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A satellite handout image released by Planet Labs Inc on March 24, 2021, shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' (Evergreen) container ship, a 400-metre-long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel's operator said on March 24, 2021, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world's busiest trade routes.PHOTO: AFP
