Today in Pictures, March 23, 2023
First evening of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia; Milky Way galaxy star cluster from Tuban village in Badung, Indonesia and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iZA3
Muslim women attending mass prayers known as 'Tarawih' during the first evening of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A long exposure photo showing the Milky Way galaxy star cluster from Tuban village in Badung, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 23, 2023 during Nyepi, the day of silence, when Hindus do not work, travel or take part in any indulgence.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists and guests swimming in the water of the Szechenyi Spa in Budapest, Hungary, on February 6, 2023. Hungary's grand thermal baths are struggling to stay afloat, buffeted by rocketing energy bills.
PHOTO: AFP
A Greenpeace installation showing an SUV that crashed into the ground before the Brandenburg Gate, as part of a protest against the German blockade of a European phase-out of combustion engines, in Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker drying vermicelli, which is used to make traditional sweet dishes popularly consumed during the holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad on March 22, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A man looking at the polluted waters of the Las Vacas river, where informal workers salvage items from Guatemala's largest landfill, ahead of World Water Day in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People in traditional clothes taking part in a procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian's New Year in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2023. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police officer checking train cars at a border checkpoint during a sandstorm in the border city of Erenhot, in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on March 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
