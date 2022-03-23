Today in Pictures, March 23, 2022

The "Plantoir, Blue" sculpture is seen at the Channel Gardens in Rockefeller Center on March 22, 2022 in New York City. A sculpture titled "Plantoir, Blue" by artists Claes Oldenburg And Coosje Van Bruggen officially opened to the public today at Rockefeller Center. The sculpture, which is the first public installation in New York City in more than 20 years for the artists, will be on view from March 18 through May 6, 2022.

PHOTO: AFP