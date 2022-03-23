The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 23, 2022
Boris Johnson waxwork figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Rescuers search for China Eastern Airlines passenger plane, flight MU573 black boxes, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wns7
Emma Meehan, a waxworks artist adds finishing touches to the Boris Johnson waxwork figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Britain March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
John Jackson walks by a damaged house near where he lives with his family after a tornado struck in the Arabi neighborhood, St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans, Louisiana March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 22, 2022. A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane, flight MU5735, crashed into the mountainside on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS
View of La Boca dam in Santiago, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico during World Water Day on March 22, 2022. - The lack of rain has reduced the dam capacity to 10%, the lowest in the last 40 year.
PHOTO: AFP
The "Plantoir, Blue" sculpture is seen at the Channel Gardens in Rockefeller Center on March 22, 2022 in New York City. A sculpture titled "Plantoir, Blue" by artists Claes Oldenburg And Coosje Van Bruggen officially opened to the public today at Rockefeller Center. The sculpture, which is the first public installation in New York City in more than 20 years for the artists, will be on view from March 18 through May 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Robot "Affetto" by Hisashi Ishihara / Osaka University Graduate School of Engineering is displayed during the "You and Robots ? What is it to be Human?" exhibition at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of environmental organization Extinction Rebellion protest disguised as fishes on International Water Day in Buenos Aires, on March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout aerial photo taken and released on March 22, 2022 by environmental organisation Sungai Watch shows an installation floating in a coastal estuary depicting a giant water droplet, made from some 3,500 plastic bags collected from rivers in Bali, as part of an awareness drive on World Water Day in Tabanan, Indonesia's Bali island.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
