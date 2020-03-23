Today in Pictures, March 23, 2020

Social distancing observed at the Toast Box outlet in Tampines 1; a woman wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, takes a video of other women while they run dressed in Tang Dynasty costumes at Century Park in Shanghai and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Social distancing at Toast Box being observe in Tampines 1 on March 22 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Visitors wearing protective face look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian people bang utensils and clap from the balconies of a residential building in Mumbai, India, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People loading pairs of water buckets on their shoulders as they collect fresh water from a pond at Dala township in Myanmar on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman wearing a face mask takes a video of other women while they run dressed in Tang Dynasty costumes at Century Park in Shanghai on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A pigeon walks in an empty street on the sixth day of a strict lockdown in the Montmartre area in Paris, France, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A general view of Copacabana beach during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows a deserted beach resort in Windley Key, some 70 miles south of Miami, US, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People gather on a hiking trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, US, on March 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Zhu Renhu practices Tai Chi during sunrise on the promenade of the Bund along Huangpu River in Shanghai on March 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
