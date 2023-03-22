Today in Pictures, March 22, 2023

Leeches sucking blood from a woman's face during a leech therapy session on a roadside in on March 21, 2023. The therapy is used to heal pain and other skin ailments and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Leeches are primarily used as a legitimate treatment that can help heal skin grafts and restore blood circulation. During the therapy, the leeches are placed on the patient's skin, where they suck blood and release saliva, which contains anticoagulants and other therapeutic compounds.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE