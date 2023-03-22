Today in Pictures, March 22, 2023

Leech therapy in India; Russian President Vladimir Putin meets China’s President Xi Jinping in Moscow; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Leeches sucking blood from a woman's face during a leech therapy session on a roadside in on March 21, 2023. The therapy is used to heal pain and other skin ailments and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Leeches are primarily used as a legitimate treatment that can help heal skin grafts and restore blood circulation. During the therapy, the leeches are placed on the patient's skin, where they suck blood and release saliva, which contains anticoagulants and other therapeutic compounds. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Saudi security forces standing guard while worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on March 21, 2023, as Saudi Arabia, home of the holiest shrines in Islam, announced that the fasting month of Ramadan will start from March 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A drone shot showing a water filled sinkhole as a storm drain collapsed during last weeks storm at the Coyote Village condo complex in California on March 21, 2023. Following heavy rains a second sinkhole appeared next to the first one, which formed in 2019 but was never dealt with. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Balinese carrying giant effigies depicting aspects of the evil, whose local name is 'Ogoh-ogoh', during a parade before Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, that marks the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on March 21, 2023. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on March 22, 2023 during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook or do any other activities. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinians celebrating on a street, two days before Ramadan, the holiest Muslim month, starts in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip on March 21, 2023. Saudi Arabia, home of the holiest shrines in Islam in Mecca and Medina, has announced that the fasting month of Ramadan will start on March 23, 2023. The starting date of Ramadan, the holiest Muslim month, is set by both lunar calculations and physical sightings to determine the beginning of a new month. PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of bottles of alcoholic beverages are being destroyed in Pekanbaru, Indonesia on March 21, 2023, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers taking cover from fireworks during a demonstration a few days after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote in Nantes, Western France on March 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman visiting the Alley of Heroes at a cemetery in Kharkiv, on March 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
A Hindu devotee offering prayers on the banks of river Yamuna coated with polluted foam in New Delhi on March 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

