Today in Pictures, March 22, 2022
Cherry blossoms hit their peak bloom, in Washington, Volunteers clean the gold plating of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A woman looks out from under a canopy of cherry blossoms in peak bloom, along the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view of Peñuelas Lake, a reservoir in Chile's Valparaiso Region, taken on March 18, 2022, while World Water Day is celebrated across the globe on March 22. - The reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Valparaiso and Viña del Mar, accumulates 0.2% of its total water capacity as the central zone of Chile faces one of the most extensive droughts since records exist. With a total capacity of 95 million cubic metres, the lake currently accumulates only 170 thousand cubic metres.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows a palm orchard degraded by salt and pollution on a bank of the Shatt Al-Arab river in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra on March 21, 2022. - Basra sits on the Shatt Al-Arab waterway formed by the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers which flow into the Gulf. Today, the salt water from the sea has taken over and now reaches 300 kilometres upriver. Waste water produced by Iraq, a country of 38 million people, is also poisoning the Tigris and Euphrates.
PHOTO: AFP
Mount Merapi volcano releases hot lava seen from Wonokerto village, Sleman on March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children play in front of the Karte Sakhi shrine on the first day of 'Nowruz' marking the Persian New Year in Kabul on March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People surround the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Kyrgyz man wearing a traditional costume holds a golden eagle during the celebrations of Nowruz (New Year) at the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on March 21, 2022. - Nowruz, "The New Year" in Farsi, is an ancient festival marking the first day of spring in Central Asia.
PHOTO: AFP
Riders cycle on trails in the dust during the first stage of the 2022 Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in the mountains above Somerset West, about 60km from Cape Town, on March 21, 2022. - This stage is is 92km long with 2850m of climbing. The Cape Epic, in which two riders race as a team, is widely known as the foremost mountain bike stage race in the world, with the riders covering a distance 681 kilometres, and climbing 16900m in height over eight days of racing.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha from Birmingham, clean the gold plating of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor looks at sculptures composing the exhibition "The Procession" by British artist Hew Locke and displayed in the Duveen Galleries at the Tate Britain, in London, during the press view on March 21, 2022. - Tate Britain unveils "The Procession" a major new installation by artist Hew Locke, the latest in the gallery’s ongoing series of annual commissions. The exhibition is composed by almost 150 life-sized figures staging a procession, and will run from March 22, 2022 until October 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
