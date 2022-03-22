Today in Pictures, March 22, 2022

Riders cycle on trails in the dust during the first stage of the 2022 Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in the mountains above Somerset West, about 60km from Cape Town, on March 21, 2022. - This stage is is 92km long with 2850m of climbing. The Cape Epic, in which two riders race as a team, is widely known as the foremost mountain bike stage race in the world, with the riders covering a distance 681 kilometres, and climbing 16900m in height over eight days of racing.

PHOTO: AFP