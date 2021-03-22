Today in Pictures, March 22, 2021

A demonstrator in Britain, flowing lava in Iceland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
A demonstrator gestures near a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks at a road inundated by floodwaters in Richmond suburb on March 22, 2021, as Sydney braced for its worst flooding in decades after record rainfall caused its largest dam to overflow and as deluges prompted mandatory mass evacuation orders along Australia's east coast. PHOTO: AFP
People viewing cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province, March 20, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman looks at flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pupils of the Ecole Vivalys elementary school, wearing spacesuits costumes, take part in their project “Mission to Mars” in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 17, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
The female panda Huan Huan is seen while veterinarians practice an artificial insemination on March 21, 2021 in Saint-Aignan, central France.PHOTO: AFP
