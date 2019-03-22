Today in Pictures, March 22, 2019

An explosion rips through a pesticide plant in China; New Zealand observes a two-minute silence during a nationally broadcast call to prayer for Muslims; 12,000 Hwa Chong Institution alumni gather to celebrate the school's 100th anniversary with a gala dinner held at its Bukit Timah campus and other images from around the world in Today in Pictures.
