Today in Pictures, March 22, 2019

An explosion rips through a pesticide plant in China; New Zealand observes a two-minute silence during a nationally broadcast call to prayer for Muslims; 12,000 Hwa Chong Institution alumni gather to celebrate the school's 100th anniversary with a gala dinner held at its Bukit Timah campus and other images from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Smoke billows from fire following an explosion at the pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical, in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China March 21, 2019. A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China, killing at least six people and injuring dozens as it knocked down factory buildings and sent a huge plume of smoke skyward. PHOTO: REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers transfer an injuried man after an explosion in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province on March 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Thousands gather in a park opposite the Christchurch mosque where the killing spree took place a week ago, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday, March 22, 2019. The Muslim call to prayer was broadcast across New Zealand on Friday as the nation paused to mark a week since a heavily-armed white supremacist stormed two mosques in a murder spree streamed online. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child is transported on a fridge during floods after Cyclone Idai, in Buzi, outside Beira, Mozambique, March 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the European Council attend a meeting on March 21, 2019 in Brussels on the first day of an EU summit focused on Brexit. - European Union leaders meet in Brussels on March 21 and 22, for the last EU summit before Britain's scheduled exit of the union. PHOTO: AFP
Part of the 12,000 alumni and guests at Hwa Chong Institution's gala dinner to celebrate the school's 100th anniversary at its Bukit Timah campus on Mar 21, 2019. Many alumni had flown back from abroad specially to celebrate their alma mater’s centenary. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A woman reacts as devotees apply coloured powder on her face during celebrations for Holi outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, March 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. Indonesia's national carrier Garuda is cancelling a multi-billion-dollar order for 49 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after two fatal crashes involving the plane, the company said Friday (Mar 22), in what is thought to be the first formal cancellation for the model. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nurses measure the height of Afaf Hussein, 10, who is malnourished, at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. Afaf, who now weighs around 11 kg and is described by her doctor as "skin and bones", has been left acutely malnourished by a limited diet during her growing years and suffering from hepatitis, likely caused by infected water. She left school two years ago because she got too weak. PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees take part in a procession during the religious festival of Panguni Uthiram celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga in Ahmedabad, India, March 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
A gallery assistant poses beside a fresco during the reopening of The Painted Hall, Old Royal Navy College in London, Britain, March 20, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kyrgyz dancers perform in an event gathering bedouins and nomads from around the world as part of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah desert, northeast of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on March 19, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
The leaf-shaped ventilation shaft (C) for the air purification system of the Central-Wan Chai bypass tunnel is seen beyond anchored boats in Hong Kong on Mar 17, 2019. Hong Kong this year opened a 3.7km tunnel equipped with an air purification system touted as the largest of its kind in the world in terms of volume of air handled - 5.4 million cubic metres of vehicle exhaust every hour. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor looks at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as he enjoys nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, U.S., March 21, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dan Mihaltianu's work 'The Last Days of Michael Jackson in Bucharest' is displayed during a press preview of the exhibition 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany, March 21, 2019. The show explores the influence of late US musician Michael Jackson in contemporary art. It runs from 22 March to 14 July 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago