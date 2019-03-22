Today in Pictures, March 22, 2019

Nurses measure the height of Afaf Hussein, 10, who is malnourished, at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. Afaf, who now weighs around 11 kg and is described by her doctor as "skin and bones", has been left acutely malnourished by a limited diet during her growing years and suffering from hepatitis, likely caused by infected water. She left school two years ago because she got too weak. PHOTO: REUTERS