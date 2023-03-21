Today in Pictures, March 21, 2023

Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz in Iraq Kurdistan, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin being sold in Moscow, Russia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
43 min ago
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and Persian New Year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Russian wooden nesting dolls, called Matryoshka dolls, depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gift shop in central Moscow. Chinese leader arrived in Moscow on Monday saying his first state visit to Russia since the Ukraine conflict broke out would give "new momentum" to bilateral ties. PHOTO : AFP
An Afghan boy covers himself with a plastic sheet as he rides on a donkey after rains in Argo district of Badakhshan province on March 20, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A man takes pictures of hot air balloons flying over the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico State, during the spring equinox celebration on March 20, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
In an aerial view, residents are seen using a snow blower to clear snow from the room of a home on March 20, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Lake Tahoe region is preparing for more snow in the coming days after seeing near record levels of snow so far this season. California continues to be impacted by atmospheric river events that are pummeling the state with heavy rains, high winds and snow. PHOTO : AFP
Devotees carry offerings during a ceremony at Prambanan temple in Sleman on March 21, 2023, a day before the 'Day of Silence', locally known as Nyepi, when Hindus do not work, travel or take part in any indulgence. PHOTO : AFP
A multi exposure picture shows dancers performing 'Pearl Diver's Daughter' during the Abu Dhabi Festival in Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
This aerial view shows the old city of Ouadane in Mauritania. Ouadane is a small town in the desert region and was a staging post in the trans-Saharan trade and for caravans transporting slabs of salt from the mines. PHOTO : AFP
Palestinians ride a paddle board on a flooded street following heavy rain at the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza strip on March 20, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
A woman walks at the Kuskovo estate architectural and artistic ensemble of the 18th century in Moscow on March 20, 2023. PHOTO : AFP

