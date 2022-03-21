Today in Pictures, March 21, 2022

Members of the Israeli security forces and some Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk with the hearse transporting the casket of rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at Ponevezh community cemetery in the city of Bnei Barak near Tel Aviv in central Israel on March 20, 2022. - An estimated three quarters of a million ultra-Orthodox Jews on March 20 attended the funeral of the influential rabbi, known to followers as the "Prince of Torah", with Israeli authorities warning of dangers from massive overcrowding. Kanievsky, who died two days earlier at the age of 94, was a key figure among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

PHOTO: AFP