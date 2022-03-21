Today in Pictures, March 21, 2022

A ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Community cemetery in the city of Bnei Barak near Tel Aviv in central Israel and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Centre circle has changed into a peace sign during a minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations for former President of the German Football Association Egidius Braun before the match between FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators attend a festival marking Nauryz, an ancient holiday celebrating the spring equinox, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Festival participants known as 'Gilles,' wearing traditional costumes and hats made of ostrich feathers, are dressed up for carnival celebrations in the streets of Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, 20 March 2022. Six people lost their lives, and 26 were injured in the morning when a car plowed into a carnival group during the pickup of the carnival Gilles preparing for a parade in Strepy Bracquegnies on 20 March 2022. The parade was canceled after the incident. PHOTO: EPA
Kayakers paddle in Sudbury River in Lincoln, Massachusetts, U.S., March 18, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Israeli security forces and some Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk with the hearse transporting the casket of rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at Ponevezh community cemetery in the city of Bnei Barak near Tel Aviv in central Israel on March 20, 2022. - An estimated three quarters of a million ultra-Orthodox Jews on March 20 attended the funeral of the influential rabbi, known to followers as the "Prince of Torah", with Israeli authorities warning of dangers from massive overcrowding. Kanievsky, who died two days earlier at the age of 94, was a key figure among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. PHOTO: AFP
The pitch is blanketed in green smoke caused by smoke bombs lobbed by fans at the start of the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Montpellier Herault SC at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, western France on March 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Local people watch the recovery efforts after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, 21 March 2022. According to the Narayanganj Fire Service and River Police, at least six bodies were recovered and 20 people are still missing after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya River. The ML Afsar Uddin ferry sank in the river after being hit by a cargo ship. PHOTO: EPA
Students hold white balloons during a demonstration against violence, after recent incidents between Thai rangers and suspected separatists, in Ra-ngae district in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on March 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Two IFC is shrouded in fog in Hong Kong, China, 21 March 2022. Fog is common in Hong Kong in springtime when the territory is affected by alternate cold and warm air. PHOTO: EPA

