A man playing golf at Ouagadougou's Golf Club. Founded in 1975, the club boasts an 18-hole and two nine-hole courses all of which been certified by the French golf federation. Visitors to the club, lying amid buildings on the outskirts of the Burkinabe capital, are often stunned by the courses' tawny colour, which is the natural tint of the Sahel. There are no greens, but "browns," and the fairways comprise earth and stones and sinewy shrubs rather than manicured lawns.

PHOTO: AFP