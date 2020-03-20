Today in Pictures, March 20, 2020

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh; people applaud in solidarity with healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Paris, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 20, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand by their windows and applaud in solidarity with healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak gripping the country in Paris on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People walk on a nearly deserted Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 20, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura (right) and Saori Yoshida pose after lighting the Olympic Flame at the Olympic cauldron while watched by Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori (left) during a ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, on March 20, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A combination picture shows residents posing on their balconies and at the windows of their homes with an object significant to them during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in Brussels, Belgium, on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man runs near the Washington Monument on the National Mall as people stay home due to the coronavirus, in Washington, DC, on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People queue outside a Costco store in Watford, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Britain, on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a deserted funfair after partial lockdown orders are imposed by authorities in the Sindh Province, in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers stand next to coffins and remains of coronavirus victims, in Bergamo, Italy, on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari (right) and Yonatan Meushar dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue who are offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to restrictions imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus, in Ein Hemed, Israel on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
