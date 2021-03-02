Today in Pictures, March 2, 2021

Fourth mask distribution exercise begins, Sakura featuring Hello Kitty floral display opens at Gardens by the Bay, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Residents collecting their free masks from mask vending machines at Our Tampines Hub on March 1, 2021, in Temasek Foundation’s fourth mask distribution exercise.
A visitor takes a selfie with Topiary-style Hello Kitty in a Japanese landscape garden during the opening of The Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty floral display at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome on Mar 1, 2021.
Hazy air over Singapore, as seen from the Queenstown area on March 1, 2021.
Protesters run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 1, 2021.
Members of the media wait near the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center in anticipation of the possible detention of some of the 47 opposition activists charged with violating the city's national security law in Hong Kong, China, on March 1, 2021.
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus disease restrictions in Jerusalem Feb 28, 2021.
People sit along the Seine river, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Paris, France, Feb 28, 2021.
Trees are seen adorned with mini Taegeukgis, or the South Korean national flag, at Hyochang Park in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Feb 28, 2021, on the eve of the Independence Movement national holiday.
This picture taken on March 1, 2021 shows a cutout of an Israeli soldier standing behind signs pointing out distances to different cities at an army post in Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights during heavy fog.
Sweden's Astrid Norstedt in action during women's ski jumping training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany on March 1, 2021.
