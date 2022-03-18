Today in Pictures, March 18, 2022

Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft rolls out for the first time in Florida, USA and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man covered in coloured powder shakes his head during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India on March 17, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
In this NASA handout photo NASA employees are seen on the stairs outside of the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher rolls out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time to Launch Complex 39B on March 17, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. PHOTO : AFP
Workers carry bundles of flowers as they tend to and gather Giant Ranunculus flowers in The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California. The flower fields feature approximately 70 million ranunculus blooms across 55 acres on the working agricultural flower farm. PHOTO : AFP
Workers hang lotus lanterns at Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea on 17 March 2022, ahead of Buddha's Birthday, which falls on 08 May 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India on March 17, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Performers on a giant chair cross O'Connell bridge during the annual St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland on March 17, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children and men in Purim costumes celebrate in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak on March 17, 2022. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. PHOTO : AFP
Rescuers work at a site of buildings damaged by a shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 17, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman goes down the stairs after she lights the candles inside an Orthodox church, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine on March 17, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS

