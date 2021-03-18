Today in Pictures, March 18, 2021

Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations begins at Hong Kah North CC, deadly shootings in Georgia, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
People at Hong Kah North Community Club were among the first here to get the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as seen in a photo taken on March 17, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on March 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protestors look on from barriers they erected in an attempt to block security forces from passing through a major traffic hub in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 17, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A pilot takes a flight on a flying taxi prototype during testing in Moscow on March 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
President Halimah Yacob at the Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express exhibition at Gardens by the Bay on March 17, 2021 with Ms Lydie Blandeau, founder and producer of exhibition organiser Visionairs in Art, and Mr Claude Mollard, general commissioner and curator of the exhibition. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Baikal, a 14-year-old Siberian tiger, undergoes a dental surgery to cure an infection, at the Mulhouse Zoological and Botanical Park on March 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People watch a starling murmuration at dusk on the beach at Blackpool, Britain, on March 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on March 18, 2021, shows Mauritian scientist and climate change activist Shaama Sandooyea 24, holding a placard reading Youth Strike For Climate, during an underwater protest at the Saya de Malha Bank to highlight the need to protect the world's largest seagrass meadow within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius March 6, 2021. PHOTO: GREENPEACE VIA REUTERS
Pedestrians look at a mural painted by Antonio Sanchez Santos aka Pichi and Alvaro Hernandez Santaeulalia aka Avo, members of the Spanish street artist duo PichiAvo, on a wall on Saint-Michel boulevard in Paris, on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick's Day in Bangkok on March 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP