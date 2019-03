Morning commute in Hong Kong was disrupted on March 17, 2019, after two subway trains collided in the wee hours during a trial run. Two drivers, one injured in the leg, were taken to hospital. The other driver suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the police. The collision of the two Mass Transit Railway (MTR) trains happened at around 3am on the Tsuen Wan line when the train operator was testing a new signalling system. PHOTO: HONG KONG MTR CORP