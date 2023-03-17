Today in Pictures, March 17, 2023

Swiss-French artist Saype’s giant painting on the desert sand in Al, Mazim, Oman, auroras illuminating the skies over Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
An aerial view of Swiss-French artist Saype's giant painting, which he uses biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal and chalk to paint on the desert sand, at Ibri solar farm, Ibri 2 IPP Project, in Al, Mazim, Oman on March 16. REUTERS
Auroras, caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, illuminating the skies over Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland March 15. REUTERS
A beachgoer throwing bird seeds around a flock of pigeons to feed them in the morning, at Edward Elliot's beach, in Chennai, India on March 16. EPA-EFE
A crane wandering in a pond at a wetland in Jiujiang, in China's central Jiangxi province on March 13. AFP
A man walking on the cracked ground of the Baells reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought in Catalonia, in the village of Cersc, in the region Bergueda, Spain on March 14. REUTERS
A person subway surfing on a train in the Bronx borough of New York City on March 16. The reported numbers of people riding outside of subway trains jumped from 199 in 2020 to 928 in 2022, up nearly fourfold. AFP
An aerial view of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16 in San Clemente, California. AFP
Smoke is seen in the Paris sky after people demonstrating near the National Assembly lit fires, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background, in Paris, France, March 16. EPA-EFE
Ben Harvey riding Seddon on their way to winning the 16:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Britain on March 16. REUTERS
A model displays a creation from the 2023 A/W collection by Japanese designer Jotaro Saito at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 16. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top