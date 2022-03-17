Today in Pictures, March 17, 2022

This combination of pictures created on March 16, 2022, taken between January 12 and March 1, 2022, shows people wearing traditional headdresses in Afghanistan. At the crossroads of central and south Asia, Afghanistan has for centuries been a meeting place for cultures and ethnicities, leaving its mark in the striking assortment of headgear worn by its people. The style of a cap or turban confers status and standing on its wearer, and also signifies what part of the country they come from or which ethnic group they belong to.

PHOTO : AFP