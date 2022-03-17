The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 17, 2022
A 7.3-magnitude quake which jolted eastern Japan, "Beyond Van Gogh" multimedia exhibition in Brazil and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
This picture shows a derailed Shinkansen bullet train in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture on March 17 after a 7.3-magnitude quake jolted eastern Japan the night before.
PHOTO : AFP
Visitors attend a media preview of "Beyond Van Gogh" multimedia exhibition, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 16, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial shot showing a mural of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr by local artist John Culshaw near the musician's childhood home in Liverpool, Britain.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Artists perform during the dress rehearsal of Cirque du Soleil's Luzia show, written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat near Barcelona, on March 16, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
A 'falla' is pictured during the Fallas festival in Valencia, on March 16, 2022. The fallas, gigantic cardboard structures that portray current events and celebrities in which individual figures or ninots are placed, are burned in the streets of Valencia on March 19 as a tribute to San Jose (Saint Joseph), patron saint of the carpenters' guild.
PHOTO : AFP
A general view of the Almeria fortress covered in orange as result of the airbone dust from Sahara desert in Almeria, southeastern Spain on 15 March 2022. A wave of airborne dust from the Sahara is moving through southern and central Spain propelled by storm Celia.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
This combination of pictures created on March 16, 2022, taken between January 12 and March 1, 2022, shows people wearing traditional headdresses in Afghanistan. At the crossroads of central and south Asia, Afghanistan has for centuries been a meeting place for cultures and ethnicities, leaving its mark in the striking assortment of headgear worn by its people. The style of a cap or turban confers status and standing on its wearer, and also signifies what part of the country they come from or which ethnic group they belong to.
PHOTO : AFP
A model displays a creation from fashion brand Jotaro Saito by designer Jotaro Saito for the 2022 autumn/winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 16, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows large craters and damaged Olympic sports training center/stadium in Chernihiv, Ukraine on 16 March 2022.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Ukrainian Jewish refugees who fled the war celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue in Chisinau, Moldova on March 16, 2022. The Jewish refugees will be waiting to be flown to Israel in the coming days.
PHOTO : AFP
