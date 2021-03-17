Today in Pictures, March 17, 2021

A handout picture made available through the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) on March 16, 2021, shows a picture taken on October 28, 2019, of archaeologists Hagay Hamer (L) and Oriah Amichai sifting soil during excavations in the Cave of Horror in the Judean Desert. Israel considered the find, which includes a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child, and basket it described as the oldest in the world at over 10,000 years, as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls.

PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP