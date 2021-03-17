Today in Pictures, March 17, 2021

Protesters clash with police in Yangon, Myanmar, tribute to lives lost to Covid-19 in New York, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Anti-coup protesters take cover at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar, on March 16, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Images of people who died from complications related to the Covid-19 disease are projected on the Brooklyn Bridge during a commemoration ceremony to remember New Yorkers lost during the pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout picture made available through the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) on March 16, 2021, shows a picture taken on October 28, 2019, of archaeologists Hagay Hamer (L) and Oriah Amichai sifting soil during excavations in the Cave of Horror in the Judean Desert. Israel considered the find, which includes a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child, and basket it described as the oldest in the world at over 10,000 years, as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A security guard wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands guard next to an escalator at the HSBC Holdings Plc headquarters building, temporary closed due to multiple coronavirus cases, in Hong Kong, China, on March 17, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sky Greens’ vertical vegetable farm in a greenhouse in Lim Chu Kang on March 16, 2021. Sky Urban Solutions, the firm that runs the farm, launched a new micro-farm solution that combines aquaculture, vertical vegetable farming and freight container spaces that can be customised for storage, farm stays or more. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A photo released on March 17, 2021, shows descendants of Ong Chong Chew, a pioneer Chinese merchant, watching the exhumation of his grave in Bukit Brown Cemetery on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Senior citizens receive doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre inside an Expo Centre in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An Iranian releases a lantern in Tehran on March 16, 2021, during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz.PHOTO: AFP
People visit the Gutman's cave, the largest in the Baltic countries, which is illuminated in green during Ireland's annual Global Greening initiative to mark St. Patrick's Day in Sigulda, Latvia, on March 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
WaterAid and Sand In Your Eye giant sand portrait is seen on Whitby Beach, Britain, on March 15, 2021. The 60m wide drawing by artist Jamie Wardley shows a child carrying water on dry, cracked ground next to the rising tide, to highlight the impact climate change is having on people's access to water.PHOTO: REUTERS