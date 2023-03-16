Today in Pictures, March 16, 2023

A protestor holds an umbrella to protect from teargas during a demonstration in Nantes, France, people visit the ‘Surreal’ waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
52 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
A protestor holds an umbrella to protect from teargas during a demonstration on the 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul, in Nantes, on March 15, 2023. France faces another day of strikes over highly contested pension reforms which President appears on the verge of pushing through despite months of protests. AFP
People visit the 'Surreal' waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai after attending the 'Road to COP28' event, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2023. The COP28 leading team is hosting the 'Road to COP28,' the first COP28 event, to highlight the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC, which will convene in the UAE from Nov 30 to 12 Dec 12, 2023. EPA-EFE
Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, on March 15, 2023. "Since a spacesuit worn on the Moon must be white to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme high temperatures, a cover layer is currently being used for display purposes only to conceal the suit's proprietary design, " Axion said in a press release. AFP
A light installation is set on Mimara Museum during the annual Festival of Lights in Zagreb on March 15, 2023. AFP
Lined trees are pictured in a field after sunset near Vic, Spain March 15, 2023. REUTERS
Snow from a recent nor'easter storm surrounds the trees in the apple orchard at Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, U.S., March 15, 2023. REUTERS
People walk amid dust along a road in Prayagraj, India on March 15, 2023. AFP
A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 16, 2023. North Korea fired a "long-range ballistic missile" on March 16, Seoul's military said, its third launch this week, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol headed to Tokyo to boost ties in the face of Pyongyang's growing aggression. AFP
Commuters wait to board a train at the Fort railway station during a nationwide strike in Colombo on March 15, 2023. Sri Lanka deployed armed troops as trade unions crippled hospitals, ports and banks March 15 to protest against high income taxes imposed as a precondition for a crucial IMF bailout. AFP
Dancers from Parsons Dance, a contemporary dance company founded by choreographer David Parsons, perform a scene from "Swing Shift" during a dress rehearsal before opening night at The Joyce Theater in New York on March 15, 2023. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top