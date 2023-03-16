Today in Pictures, March 16, 2023

People visit the 'Surreal' waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai after attending the 'Road to COP28' event, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2023. The COP28 leading team is hosting the 'Road to COP28,' the first COP28 event, to highlight the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC, which will convene in the UAE from Nov 30 to 12 Dec 12, 2023.

EPA-EFE