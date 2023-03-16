The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 16, 2023
A protestor holds an umbrella to protect from teargas during a demonstration in Nantes, France, people visit the ‘Surreal’ waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
52 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iZk6
A protestor holds an umbrella to protect from teargas during a demonstration on the 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul, in Nantes, on March 15, 2023. France faces another day of strikes over highly contested pension reforms which President appears on the verge of pushing through despite months of protests.
AFP
People visit the 'Surreal' waterfall feature at the Expo City Dubai after attending the 'Road to COP28' event, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2023. The COP28 leading team is hosting the 'Road to COP28,' the first COP28 event, to highlight the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC, which will convene in the UAE from Nov 30 to 12 Dec 12, 2023.
EPA-EFE
Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, on March 15, 2023. "Since a spacesuit worn on the Moon must be white to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme high temperatures, a cover layer is currently being used for display purposes only to conceal the suit's proprietary design, " Axion said in a press release.
AFP
A light installation is set on Mimara Museum during the annual Festival of Lights in Zagreb on March 15, 2023.
AFP
Lined trees are pictured in a field after sunset near Vic, Spain March 15, 2023.
REUTERS
Snow from a recent nor'easter storm surrounds the trees in the apple orchard at Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, U.S., March 15, 2023.
REUTERS
People walk amid dust along a road in Prayagraj, India on March 15, 2023.
AFP
A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 16, 2023. North Korea fired a "long-range ballistic missile" on March 16, Seoul's military said, its third launch this week, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol headed to Tokyo to boost ties in the face of Pyongyang's growing aggression.
AFP
Commuters wait to board a train at the Fort railway station during a nationwide strike in Colombo on March 15, 2023. Sri Lanka deployed armed troops as trade unions crippled hospitals, ports and banks March 15 to protest against high income taxes imposed as a precondition for a crucial IMF bailout.
AFP
Dancers from Parsons Dance, a contemporary dance company founded by choreographer David Parsons, perform a scene from "Swing Shift" during a dress rehearsal before opening night at The Joyce Theater in New York on March 15, 2023.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top