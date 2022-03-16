Today in Pictures, March 16, 2022

Sand from Sahara that fell overnight covering the snow, in Piau-Engaly ski resort, southern France, Dressmaker sews clothing out of recycled materials, in Cainta and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Skiers go down as sand from Sahara felt overnight covering the snow, in Piau-Engaly ski ressort, southwestern France, on March 15, 2022. - Orange cars, dusty subway corridors, a blocked and yellowish horizon: a thin layer of sand from the Sahara fell on March 14, 2022 night in Madrid and a good part of Spain, before going up towards France. PHOTO: AFP
Truck artist Haider Ali works on a pair of sneakers at his workshop in Karachi. - Ali has transposed Pakistan's renowned 'truck art' onto sneakers, which he pores over each pair for up to four days featuring bespoke patterns and motifs. PHOTO: AFP
Nora Buenviaje displays a dress made of used sacks of rice and plastic bags, at her shop in Cainta, Rizal Province, Philippines PHOTO: REUTERS
Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) dancers perform "A New Dawn" (2018) during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York. PHOTO: AFP
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand, March 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman takes a photo of apricot flowers in bloom at a traditional house in Gangneung, South Korea, 16 March 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Technicians of Blois castle prepare the tapestry "The triumphal procession of Pompey" at the Blois castle, center France, on March 15, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 16, 2022 shows the site of a 10,000-flat residential complex undergoing construction in Pyongyang. PHOTO: AFP
Repsol Honda Team’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez (C, #93) and other MotoGP riders take part in a motorcycle parade in downtown Jakarta on March 16, 2022, ahead of this weekend's MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top