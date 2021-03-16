Today in Pictures, March 16, 2021

Protest in London, Britain, staycations in Singapore spike during the March school break, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
10 min ago
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Guests at Pan Pacific Singapore on March 15, 2021. Hotels and travel websites reported a spike in the number of bookings for this week, as families head to hotels for staycations during the March school break. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
A worker leaving plastic containers out to dry after washing them outside Chilli Api Catering’s kitchen in Bedok North Street 5 on March 15, 2021. The caterer was ordered to suspend operations from Sunday following a food poisoning outbreak. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A leader of Thai pro-democracy activists Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak (C) flashes the three-finger salute as he arrives to face charges at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 15, 2021. Thai pro-democracy activists face charges over their roles in anti-government protests in September 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar, on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A cameraman from the St. Bonaventure University athletic department is restrained by a security guard at UD Arena during A-10 tournament title basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, U.S., on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: FLYER NEWS VIA REUTERS
Activists from the animal rights group PETA, wearing bikinis and crocodile masks, stand outside a store of the French fashion label Hermes in Melbourne on March 16, 2021, to protest against their use of crocodile skins and the recent purchases by Hermes and LVMH of crocodile farms in Australia's Northern Territory. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on March 15, 2021, shows the pigeons of Abdulhamid Hana, a 50-year-old Syrian pigeon keeper, on his roof in Syria's east central city of Raqa on March 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on March 15, 2021, shows a child wearing a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain, on March 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk on a new public art installation by new media artist Jen Lewin at Domino Park in Brooklyn on March 15, 2021 in New York City.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A couple enjoys the sunset in Suances, Cantabria, northern Spain, on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
View of sunrise behind a lighthouse at Roker Beach in Sunderland, Britain, on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS