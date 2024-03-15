Today in Pictures, March 15, 2024

Afghan boys flying kites on a hilltop in Badakhshan, a model presenting a creation in Bogota, Colombia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Afghan boys flying kites on a hilltop in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A model presenting a creation made with recycled material and usable waste during the "El Centro Vive Sostenible" fashion and sustainability event in Bogota, Colombia, on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, lifting off on its third launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight in Texas, U.S. March 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aid packages being dropped over northern Gaza from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Israel, March 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Concorde supersonic jet is carried on a barge along the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty returning to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space museum in New York, U.S., March 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nacional's defender Juan Manuel Izquierdo (centre) and Always Ready's goalkeeper Alain Baroja vying for the ball during the Copa Libertadores football match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A woman looking out from a window in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Members of a local election commission, accompanied by a serviceman, preparing a mobile polling station during early voting in Russia's presidential election in Donetsk, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walking past debris from houses during a planned demolition in the historical Piazza neighbourhood of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An Indonesian Muslim woman praying at the Grand Mosque of Istiqlal during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

