Today in Pictures, March 15, 2022
Robot Dogs at the 11th edition of BuildTech Asia (BTA) 2022, Cholita wrestlers stage a performance on the street during the Electropreste celebration in La Paz, Bolivia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Robot Dogs used for teaching, research, patrolling, inspection and delivery, by Weston Robot during BuildTech Asia (BTA) 2022 at Singapore EXPO on Mar 15, 2022.
ST Photo: Lim Yaohui
Cholita wrestlers stage a performance on the street during the Electropreste celebration, which combines traditional and modern customs, in La Paz, Bolivia
PHOTO: REUTERS
A painting is projected onto a wall during the media launch of Immersive Shevchenko, a production by Lighthouse Immersive which celebrates the work of 19th-Century Ukrainian artist and poet Taras Shevchenko, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 14, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Guests attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), is pictured from the city of Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture covered in snow on March 15, 2022
PHOTO: AFP
Muslim pilgrims gathering at the tomb of Prophet Hud - known in Arabic as Qabr Nabi Hud - in Yemen's central Hadramawt governorate, during the four-day pilgrimage which precedes the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
PHOTO: AFP
Umbrellas are seen from the top of a building at the Tejuoso street boutique in Lagos, Nigeria, 14 March 2022. Although there has been fuel scarcity in Lagos disrupting the activities of small businesses in Lagos, informal markets such as the street fashion boutique in Tejuoso district still thrives
PHOTO: EPA
Members of heavy metal music band Psysalia, wearing creations from fashion brand KIDILL by designer Hiroaki Sueyasu, perform during the 2022 autumn/winter Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A fragment of a missile is seen in the street after shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade take positions while U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey lands during a joint airborne landing exercise with U.S. Marine Corps members at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
