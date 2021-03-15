Today in Pictures, March 15, 2021

London police round up people gathered at a memorial site, plane crashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, on March 13, 2021. Police had denied permission for a vigil citing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kazakh investigators work at the site of the crash of a two-engine turboprop Antonov An-26 at the airport of Almaty in Kazakhstan on March 13, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People lay flowers and candles at a site in Yangon on March 13, 2021 where protesters died during demonstrations against the military coup. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators sitting inside their vehicles enjoy the Jeju Fire Festival as the fire forms the letters "COVID-19 OUT" at a hill in Jeju, South Korea, on March 13, 2021. YONHAP VIA REUTERS
Motorists commute on a road during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
A child feeds an elephant during Thailand's National Elephant Day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, on March 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, on March 13, 2021, PHOTO: ANTARA PHOTO VIA REUTERS
The Singapore Living Forests gallery is seen in the Forest Discovery Centre @ OCBC Arboretum in the Atbara House of the Singapore Botanic Gardens Gallop Extension on March 12, 2021. The area showcases the interesting features of Singapore's forests, with an installation of native trees printed on glass, and soak in views of the Gallop estate. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Russian people watch an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa burn during the Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) festival in the town of Suzdal, Russia, on March 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man runs through a park with his dogs during a snowstorm in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on March 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS